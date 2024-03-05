 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Happy at Bayern Munich, Matthijs de Ligt focused on taking down Lazio

Bayern Munich needs a win vs. Lazio.

FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt figures to play a key role against Lazio in the Champions League.

The Dutchman is eager to prove himself after a season in which he has suffered through multiple injuries and found himself outside of Thomas Tuchel’s group of preferred players.

“For me this match is very important, I was injured half a season and it was very difficult. As a player, you always want to be on the pitch. Now I feel very good, I’m fit and I have confidence on the pitch. I hope to help the team in the best possible way,” De Ligt told Sport Mediaset (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We are going through a bit of a difficult period given that we are 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the league, so for us it is a very important match. Bayern Munich is one of the biggest teams in the world, it is almost obligatory to reach the quarterfinals.

“I repeat, it is a very important match, it would give us energy to win (against Lazio). We are Bayern players, we work to become better every day and play better. When you are second in the table, that’s not a good thing for a Bayern player. We’ll work on winning the game.”

The aforementioned issues at Bayern Munich do not appear to have affected how De Ligt feels about the club (at least via his public statements), as he said he expected to remain in Bavaria.

“Yes, obviously. I still have three years left on my contract after this summer, I’m very happy here, let’s hope (it) will be a good match.” De Ligt remarked.

