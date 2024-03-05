Maurizio Sarri wary of Bayern Munich ahead of Champions League throwdown

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri knows that his team is in a strong, yet precarious position as it holds a 1-0 lead on aggregate leading into its Champions League battle with Bayern Munich.

More than anything (except maybe a win), Sarri wants his team to play a fearless style.

“We need to be brave and determined. In football nothing is impossible, that must give us courage. It won’t be easy. Bayern have immense quality. We’ll have to fight in the defensive phase but we’ll have to have the courage to go and hurt them offensively,” Sarri said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sarri is also keenly aware of just about everything going on Bayern Munich, including the uncertainty of where Joshua Kimmich might play. Kimmich could line up at right-back or in the central midfield, but it does not matter much to Sarri — he knows that the Germany international will make an impact either way.

“Kimmich can play as a full-back, but he can play 8 different roles on the pitch with great quality. Whoever plays, Bayern have great quality. That’s clear. They have young players of great quality, we won’t be concerned about a single player,” Sarri said.

With the talent that Bayern Munich has on its roster, that is a sound strategy for Sarri. Even in a slump, Bayern Munich has enough weapons to throw a scare into anyone, including Sarri.

