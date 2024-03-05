Lazio’s Ciro Immobile wants to write history against Bayern Munich

Lazio star Ciro Immobile understands that his team is on the verge of something historic — walking into the Allianz Arena and bouncing Bayern Munich from the Champions League.

“It’s a huge game. If you want to be remembered for having written history, there’s no simple way. Only together can we beat such a strong team. I think the real key to the win [in the first leg] was that everyone did what we tried in training. Everyone did their best, to the maximum. We know what awaits us (on Tuesday), the atmosphere in the stadium will be hellish. But we’re playing for history,” Immobile said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Immobile will play a key role for Lazio as the Italian side. As Lazio’s primary scoring option, Immobile does have the capability to change the whole dynamic of the tie. If he can help get his team on to the scoreboard early, panic could strike the stadium’s crowd and make things very tense for the Bayern Munich players.

