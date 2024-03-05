Former Lazio sporting director sees weakened Bayern Munich ahead of Champions League tilt

Former Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is eagerly awaiting the match between his former club and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“It’s a very important game, a knockout game. Bayern have the advantage of playing at home in front of their home crowd. They know they have something to make up for. But it won’t be an easy task for them,” former Lazio sporting director Igli Tare told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern are favourites. That is clear to everyone. On the other hand, Lazio played a great game in Rome. In order to go far in such a competition, it is important, on the one hand, to avoid injuries in the decisive phase and, on the other hand, to play consistently well until the end.

“FC Bayern are missing this consistency this season. Bayern are no longer the team we know from the Bundesliga or in Europe. That’s also proven by the ten points behind Leverkusen in the league.”

Tare also noted that Lazio is free to play with reckless abandon. Simply put, anything from this point on is icing on the proverbial cake for the Serie A squad.

“Lazio have nothing to lose. They have to travel to Munich and try to repeat the first leg. Lazio have a very good midfield and a solid defense. If the players up front have a good day, anything is possible. They will definitely get a few good chances to score again. And they have to use them,” Tare said. “Lazio will have to play with personality again in the second leg. It’s important that the team doesn’t just sit deep and try to defend the lead. Bayern will put pressure on them — they have to try to play their own game in Munich, too.”

Looking for an in-depth preview of the Lazio game? Should Thomas Tuchel be sacked if Bayern lose — and who should replace him if he does? What about Alphonso Davies’ contract situation? We discuss all that and more in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.