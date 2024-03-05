Bayern Munich vs Lazio: Gamethread and Live Blog

Having lost the first leg, Bayern Munich have it all to do now if they want to stay in the Champions League. Despite languishing in 9th place in Serie A, Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio have proven themselves a tough opponent — which probably says more about Bayern right now than Lazio.

Thomas Tuchel has it all to do. He has a fine squad — how many coaches can boast an attack consisting of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, and Leroy Sané? You’d expect the team to overturn a 1-0 deficit, or at least get a shot on target. Then again, the first leg proved that nothing can be taken for granted this year. Let’s see how it goes.

It’s Bayern time.

Looking for an in-depth preview of the Lazio game? Should Thomas Tuchel be sacked if Bayern lose — and who should replace him if he does? What about Alphonso Davies’ contract situation? We discuss all that and more in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

