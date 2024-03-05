Matthijs De Ligt fully focused on Bayern Munich’s remaining matches despite future possibly being open

Matthijs de Ligt has not been too much of a in-favor player at Bayern Munich this season under Thomas Tuchel. The Dutch center-back missed out on a handful of matches earlier in the season through a knee injury, but Tuchel has often shown a preference to the pairing of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae at the center of defense.

De Ligt’s lack of starts and overall minutes was justifiably cause for concern for a large portion of Bayern fans, especially with the rarity of which they had been keeping clean sheets in all competitions. Even Eric Dier has been rivalling De Ligt for minutes ever since he arrived from Tottenham Hotspur during the winter transfer window. From the player’s perspective, De Ligt could easily feel the need to leave the club during the summer transfer window, but his prospects could look far different under whoever the new manager is.

For now, De Ligt is not even thinking about his future beyond the remainder of this season. Instead, he is fully focused on the remaining matches for Bayern and doing his best to help the team claw back closer to Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga table and progress in the Champions League.

“Now we are still during the season. I’m not thinking about that. I’m very happy at Bayern Munich. Of course I haven’t had an easy season so far. I was injured for a long time. But at the moment I feel good and am fit. In the end the coach makes the decisions. Now I’m injury-free again and feel good. I want to play and help the team as much as I can,” De Ligt explained ahead of the Champions League round of 16 all-important leg against Lazio at the Allianz Arena (via @iMiaSanMia).

Had it not been for injuries to Upamecano at different times, card suspensions, and Kim’s involvement in the Asian Cup, De Ligt very well might have started even less for Bayern under Tuchel. During those periods, Tuchel really did not have much other choice at center back and there have even been times this season where he has had to use Leon Goretzka there. For that reason, De Ligt does have a lot to consider.

