Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says fit between Bayern Munich team and Thomas Tuchel just isn’t there at the moment

Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said what many fans are thinking. There just is not a fit between coach Thomas Tuchel and the team right now.

“The fit between coach and team — we have to say self-critically — is not what we would have liked at the moment. Accordingly there will be changes. We have to find that coach again who looks after the club with the same dedication as Jupp and Pep did. That’s the benchmark, it will be difficult. Good coaches don’t grow on trees. We have to think carefully,” Rummenigge said on the TOMorrow Business & Style Podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s a fact that we’re now changing coaches at a high frequency. We had times in the past where the continuity was better, also because we had coaches who were a better fit for FC Bayern like Jupp and Pep. It’s no coincidence that we’re still friends now because what united us was more than just football.

“I went to dinner with Pep almost every week. We drank a good bottle of red wine and talked about God and the world. There was such a great relationship of trust. We need to find that type of coach again, which will be difficult.”

One thing that can help a squad through coaching changes and other difficulties is an established leadership structure. However, Rummenigge thinks change — some if it unnecessary — has disrupted things.

“I’m a total supporter of hierarchy. A team that has a clear hierarchy will always work. In 2020, we had a top hierarchy — Manuel Neuer in goal, David Alaba at the back, Thiago (Alcantara) in midfield, Thomas Müller in attacking midfield and Robert Lewandowski upfront. In my opinion, a big mistake was made by letting go of a top hierarchy without a need to,” said Rummenigge. “I joined Bayern at 18, and there were (Sepp) Maier, (Franz) Beckenbauer, and Gerd Müller — the bosses on the pitch. Everyone was behind them and it always worked. Whenever we had a functional hierarchy at FC Bayern, we were always successful.”

Maybe aside of a new coach, the club will also be looking to formally name a new leadership council for next season as well. With so much change in the works, the time really might be right to re-introduce a formal structure.

