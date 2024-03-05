Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel talks defensive struggles, Harry Kane’s drive

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel thinks part of the reason the team has suffered through defensive lapses is because the lack of continuity.

Tuchel bemoaned the few times he could roll out the four players that he wants to use together citing injuries as a major issue. Against Lazio, Tuchel is hoping the foursome he selects can shutdown Ciro Immobile.

“The problem we’ve had this season is that we haven’t had the opportunity to play with the same back four. We’ve always coped well as a team. Recently, we conceded too many goals for our standards. We’re challenged overall. It’s not just the defence, it’s a team approach,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We know Ciro Immobile, we controlled him well for long periods in the first leg. We got ourselves out of rhythm through individual mistakes. I wouldn’t be surprised if Lazio play on the counter-attack. We need possession and good defence when we attack, and all of that over 90 minutes at the highest level.”

One thing that will not be worried about is having a motivated striker. Tuchel expects Harry Kane to be on top of his game.

“It’s not necessary to give him additional motivation. There’s no doubt about how he behaves. He has a big impact on every team, on every player. He’s not very outspoken , not a loud speaker, but the way he does things is very focused, always has an impact on the team,” said Tuchel. “It’s a pleasure to have him in the team, a gift to be his coach. He’ll perform tomorrow. We can rely on him 100%.”

