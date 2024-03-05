Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt knows his team is ready for Lazio’s challenge in the Champions League

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt knows what is at stake when his squad takes the pitch at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday against Lazio in the Champions League.

If Bayern Munich cannot find a way to claw past the Italian side, the Bavarians are staring down the barrel at a trophyless season. For De Ligt, he believes that his side will be ready for the challenge.

“I know that we are in a difficult phase at the moment. Tomorrow’s game is very important for the entire season. I believe that we are ready for tomorrow.” De Ligt said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Lazio) are very strong defensively. It’s important for us to have men in the box and take our chances. We always have to be ready and not concede a goal. It won’t be an easy game.”

One of the things hanging over the squad’s head entering the match is the lame duck status of Thomas Tuchel. De Ligt indicated that it was not his job to break down the coach’s status.

“I’m not the one to analyze that. We players are also responsible, we do everything together. If the coach has to leave, we also have to say that we didn’t do a good job. We are in this phase together and have to get out of it together. That’s why tomorrow is an extremely important game,” De Ligt noted.

Speaking of coaches, De Ligt played under Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri at Juventus as a youngster.

“Five years have passed since then. I worked with Sarri for a year and it was very tactical. It’s always difficult to face his teams. We have to be strong tomorrow to win the game,” De Ligt remarked.

