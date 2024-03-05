 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Alphonso Davies could all be ready to face Lazio in the Champions League; Sacho Boey, Noussair Mazraoui train individually; and MORE!

Bayern Munich could be in good shape to face Lazio.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

At his pregame press conference, Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed the health of three of his key players — Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Alphonso Davies (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Tuchel on whether Leroy Sané is pain-free and can play tomorrow: “He’s not been able to play without pain for a long time. He can hopefully train fully today. He trained fully yesterday. He has a pain threshold he can tolerate. As things stand, he’ll be in the squad and can play”

• Serge Gnabry - “You can tell Serge has been injured for months, it will take a while. We’ll talk to him again, maybe we’ll take him on the bench tomorrow”

• Alphonso Davies - “Alphonso is definitely an alternative, he could probably play for over 90 minutes. But I won’t reveal the exact lineup now”

On Sunday, Gnabry did make his return to team training, which was a step in the right direction toward being eligible to play on Tuesday. Monday’s session was a reinforcement that Gnabry could be ready to return to games.

Some video from the training session includes footage of Sané, Gnabry, and Davies in the group:

Final training before #FCBLAZ is running. Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry and Phonzy Davies are with the team. #FCBayern #ChampionsLeague #UCL

Boey, Mazraoui continue individual workouts

Neither Noussair Mazraoui, nor Sacha Boey will be ready for the Lazio match, but both did continue their workouts on Monday:

Random Training Pics

