Bayern Munich CEO addresses Alphonso Davies links to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is reportedly set for a move to Real Madrid this summer, but club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said that the team plans on chatting with the Canadian’s agent.

“In Alphonso we have a player who has developed excellently on the left wing, not only because of his speed, but also because of his character and his directness in recent years,” Dreesen said (as captured by 90Min.com). “We are talking to his agent [about his future]. We will see how complicated it is. Max Eberl will now intervene in the contract. Christoph [Freund, sporting director] has already spoken about it. But a part of the rebuilding the squad and the additions is about looking at the big picture, and that depends on how both Max and Christoph see the future.”

As of now, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Davies will leave town, but Bayern Munich does appear like it will take at least one more chance to convince the left-back that a future in Bavaria could still be appealing.

Looking for an in-depth preview of the Lazio game? Should Thomas Tuchel be sacked if Bayern lose — and who should replace him if he does? What about Alphonso Davies’ contract situation? We discuss all that and more in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!