Sebastian Hoeneß confirms uncle Uli Hoeneß has not contacted him about Bayern Munich job

Most of the talk in the Bundesliga right now is about Bayer Leverkusen and their historic run as they currently sit 10 points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Leverkusen’s impeccable success under Xabi Alonso this season has been catalytic for the media storm of negativity that has hung over Bayern for the majority of this season, but they have also been shooting themselves in the foot far too many occasions under Thomas Tuchel.

The Meisterschale potentially going to someone else other than Bayern for the first time since the 2011/12 season a la Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund side has overshadowed how impressive VfB Stuttgart have been this season under Sebastian Hoeneß. They are currently in third place in the Bundesliga table, making a strong case for qualifying for Champions League football next season. This is even with the fact that they were without talisman and star striker Serhou Guirassy for 8 matches across all competitions due to injury and his involvement with Guinea in the African Cup of Nations.

Amongst a star-studded cast of candidates like Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso, and Zinedine Zidane, Seb Hoeneß’s name has also been mentioned in the conversation for potential Thomas Tuchel successors at Bayern. The club is currently in search of a new manager for next season and Hoeneß has all of the right prerequisites to make the next step in his managerial career. However, he recently said he is only focused on Stuttgart’s matches right now and does not have time to think about Bayern.

Despite have a familial ‘in’ at Bayern since Uli Hoeneß is Sebastian’s uncle, the Stuttgart manager recently claimed that there has been no discussion between himself and his uncle about potentially replacing Tuchel. “Uli hasn’t contacted me for a long time. He used to always do that and he will certainly contact me sometimes, but not in this context. Of course I’m happy [with Bayern’s interest]. That’s confirmation for all of us, but that doesn’t matter to me. I’m focused on the here and now and that’s not difficult for me at all because I feel completely comfortable here. I’m taking it positively, but it’s really nothing more,” the former TSG Hoffenheim manager and Bayern reserves manager explained at Stuttgart’s 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg (via @iMiaSanMia).

Whether Sebastian has spoken with Uli or not, he ticks all of the right boxes for Bayern and has the experience of having worked with their reserve team. On paper, this move would make complete sense for all parties, but it Stuttgart do hang on and qualify for Europe next season, he might want to be a part of their first season in the Champions League since 2010 after doing all of the hard work to guide them there. After all, this was a side that just narrowly avoided relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season.

