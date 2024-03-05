Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka not thinking of Juventus move; FC Barcelona shot down two Bayern proposals for Ronald Araújo; Man City’s João Cancelo wants to stay at Barca; Mathys Tel honored; and MORE!

Rumors have started to swirl that Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka is on the transfer radar of Juventus.

However, there does not appear to be any interest — at the moment — from Goretzka in thinking about a transfer:

Leon Goretzka to Juventus is not a hot topic at the moment. The player is focused on Bayern and on the rest of the season.

The midfielder’s future is likely tied to who is named as Bayern Munich’s new coach. By all accounts, Goretzka wants to remain with the club, but would also likely explore his options if the new coach does not have plans for the Germany international.

Could AC Milan stand to benefit from Joshua Zirkzee returning to Bayern Munich? One report thinks so:

According to Tuttosport newspaper, Milan could benefit from Joshua Zirkzee’s return to Bayern Munich, accepting a player-plus-cash swap deal for Theo Hernandez or Mike Maignan. Tuttosport reports Milan may benefit from the forward’s return to Germany over the summer as Bayern are interested in their stars Maignan and Theo Hernandez. If Zirkzee returns to Bayern, then Milan could agree to send one between Maignan and Theo to Germany for money, plus the 22-year-old forward. According to the report, the Rossoneri have not set an asking price for their French stars, but it is unlikely that they will accept less than €80m-100m for each of them. Both Theo and Maignan will soon meet Milan to discuss a contract extension, and according to Tuttosport, they will both demand a new €7m-a-year salary, including add-ons.

It does not seem as if Bayern Munich is going to bring Zirkzee back via its buyback option. That throws a wrench into the story’s theory, but there could still be some dealings between the two clubs this summer anyway.

In a season that has been marred by controversy and inconsistent play, Bayern Munich will try to take one last chance at salvaging things in the Champions League against Lazio.

With a win, there will be hope for the Bavarians to at least have a chance to win something this season. With a loss, though, gloom and doom could reign supreme. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where the tie stands and how each team has played in their recent match entering the game.

What a win means for Bayern Munich...and what a loss signals to the team and fans alike.

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup options and a guess at how Tuchel might sent out his starting XI.

A prediction on the match.

Mathys Tel scored a worldie in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg and earned some recognition from WhoScored.com:

Mathys Tel scored a worldie in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg and earned some recognition from WhoScored.com

FC Nürnberg talent Can Uzun has opted to play internationally for Turkey instead of Germany:

Excl.: Rejection by the DFB – Can Uzun will play for the Turkish national team! The top talent from 1. FC Nürnberg informed both associations of his decision today. Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella is planning for the European Championships with the 18-year-old. “My heart and gut said that Turkey was the right choice for me.” Can Uzun explains his decision and emphasizes: “Germany will always play a very important role in my life.”

After that devastating draw to SC Freiburg on Friday, Bayern Munich are in a very dark place. The Bundesliga is all but gone, which leaves only the Champions League as the sole chance of silverware this season. Unfortunately, the team is carrying a 1-0 deficit from the first leg into this week’s game versus Lazio, and it’s hard to see how the players will bounce back. Where will things go from here?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following:

What are the chances that Bayern Munich progress to the Champions League quarter-finals?

How does this current edition of Bayern stack up against Lazio?

Would Thomas Tuchel bench Thomas Müller for a recently returned Leroy Sané? Should he?

More lineup options and how they stack up — Kimmich vs Laimer, Guerreiro vs Davies, De Ligt vs Dier, etc.

Should the board keep Thomas Tuchel if he loses to Lazio? What’s the point in sacking him?

Looking at potential interim solutions.

The issue with Xabi Alonso — why it could all go wrong for Bayern Munich.

Alternatives to Xabi discussed, including Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, and more.

Cyler finally snaps and suggests Xavi as a potential coaching option.

INNN explains why Thomas Müller would bench Thomas Müller if he became coach (yeah the pod went off the rails a bit).

The Alphonso Davies contract situation is a travesty.

What Davies’ contract issues say about the people in charge of Bayern Munich right now.

João Cancelo is on loan from Manchester City to FC Barcelona this season and it seems as if he does not want to leave Catalonia:

The agent of Joao Cancelo, Jorge Mendes, plans to put pressure on Manchester City to sell his client to Barcelona this summer.

It seems so long ago that he was playing for Bayern Munich, doesn’t it? It has been a hard year of watching the Bavarians for sure.

According to a report, Bayern Munich had two bids shot down for FC Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo during the winter transfer window:

Barcelona reportedly rebuffed two offers from Bayern Munich for Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window. The Bundesliga giants have been heavily linked with a renewed summer move for the Uruguay international despite his ongoing importance to Barcelona. Despite the incoming exit of head coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern are still expected to have a major summer transfer budget to work with, and Araujo is rated at around €80m. Barcelona sporting director Deco has previously rejected any chance of Araujo moving on from Catalonia but the rumours have continued to grow. As per a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo, Bayern made two attempts to lure Araujo to Bavaria at the start of 2024, only to be rejected by Barcelona on both occasions. The first offer included a €70m up front payment, with €10m in variables, before an improved package of €80m, and €10m in variables. The report claims Tuchel personally contacted Araujo but the defender and club remain on the same page over his place at Barcelona in 2024.

Bayern Munich travelled to SC Freiburg and looked like it was still asleep on the bus for the first part of the game, but after a furious comeback, the Bavarians once again failed to complete the mission as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

There is plenty to talk about regarding this contest, so let’s not waste any more time:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

The first 25 minutes were painful, but somehow Bayern Munich rebounded.

Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala stepped in when plays needed to be made.

Manuel Neuer showed that he still has it.

Joshua Kimmich looked irate when he was removed from the match.

A lapse in Bayern Munich’s defending once again reared its ugly head.

What now?

Well...good luck with this request:

Paris Saint-Germain are demanding more money from Kylian Mbappé as the French forward continues to negotiate his exit from the club. PSG want a portion of the signing-on fee Mbappé would receive from Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona could be back in on RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo:

Barcelona want to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo this summer. The 25-year-old is expected to be available for around £43m.

Barca has been hot after Olmo before, but it is hard to believe the Catalans could afford Olmo given their distressed financial situation (and Olmo’s somewhat inflated price).

The news cycle surrounding Bayern Munich is wild at the moment.

Coaches coming in...players going out...other players coming in? There are no shortage of topics to discuss, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode: