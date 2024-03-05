Thomas Müller gushes over Bayern Munich successor Jamal Musiala

Thomas Müller is a mentor and a competitor. The long-time Bayern Munich star, always eager to take younger players under his wing, spoke glowingly of Jamal Musiala — the wonderkid who looks to be taking over Müller’s position in the team.

“I’ve known Jamal since he took his first steps here with the senior team. One of his good qualities is that he always asks questions,” Müller said in an interview for UEFA.com, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “He’s tried to learn by watching the older players and it shows. He doesn’t rely on his talent for dribbling, but instead he wants to improve.”

Müller, 34, has paved the way for Bayern for years. But the time of Musiala, 20, is fast coming. The young Bayern whiz can play in Müller’s preferred No. 10 position and also on the wings — where he can flaunt his magical dribbling ability.

From one Bayern era to the next? Müller will make sure Musiala learns everything he knows.

“We have a good relationship, even though we’re rivals in theory [positionally],” the Raumdeuter added.

Bayern’s Champions League campaign continues in the home leg of the Round of 16 tie against Lazio. Müller and Musiala will look to be ready to help the Bavarians overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit.