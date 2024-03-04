Bayern Munich vs Lazio: 2024 Champions League Round of 16 second leg full coverage

Staring down the barrel of elimination from the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich host SS Lazio at the Allianz Arena. Reports indicate that in the case of a loss, this could end up being Thomas Tuchel’s final game in charge of the team. Then again, in case of a loss, Bayern Munich would be guaranteed to go trophyless this season — so would it even matter at that point?

The team has work to do. Lazio themselves come into the game with a two game losing streak, and sit at 9th place in Serie A. It would be tremendously embarrassing for Bayern Munich if they get knocked out by a team who probably won’t even play in Europe next season. Then again, embarrassment has been nothing new in this season.

