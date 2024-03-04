Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel looking for more aggressive effort against Lazio

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said that he team did not get caught off-guard during his team’s 1-0 loss to Lazio last month in the Champions League.

“No, we were not surprised by Lazio’s strengths and approach. We will try to play more aggressively. We need more conviction. In the second half we made too many mistakes in the first leg. Their last few games [in the league] don’t play a really big role. We saw and analyzed them of course. We have to start the game with courage and passion and keep it up for 90 minutes to put them under pressure,” said Tuchel.

Tuchel also said that he despises losing and that talking about winning titles really does not matter at this point — Bayern Munich needs to prove it is worthy of doing such things.

“It’s very important for me personally. I don’t like losing. I can’t deal well with defeats. Every match is a lesson. It’s important to take on the challenge and remain positive. I’ll grow from it. Football is my big love. I’m 100 percent involved. I will be until my final game with Bayern,” said Tuchel. “Talking about titles doesn’t win you titles. We need to train well today and play well tomorrow. We have enough things we can do better. We definitely need a stadium full of emotion. That’s on us to pass on that emotion to the stands. We need a top performance.”

Indeed, to survive this test, nothing short of a top performance will get the job done.

Looking for an in-depth preview of the Lazio game? Should Thomas Tuchel be sacked if Bayern lose — and who should replace him if he does? What about Alphonso Davies’ contract situation? We discuss all that and more in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.