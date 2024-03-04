Thomas Tuchel not worried about job at Bayern Munich, preaches patience for Lazio match in Champions League

At his press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League showdown with Lazio, head coach Thomas Tuchel is not worried that this could be his last game at the helm of the club.

“Not from my side. I can’t speak for others. I can say that no one has more ambition to win tomorrow’s game than me,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The situation is clear for tomorrow. We have to win by two goals against an Italian team. Pressure is also part of performing at the top level. Pressure is needed to perform extraordinary things. The state of play is clear. We need to win, and do so against a well-organized Sarri team. We hope the fans and the atmosphere will push us so we can achieve our goal of winning by two goals.”

Bayern Munich is coming off of a disappointing draw against SC Freiburg and Tuchel understands that there are doubt surrounding the team. The manager wants to build off of the good things he saw in the match against Breisgau-Brasilianer.

“We were able to see the desire. But we were too emotional in our reaction to conceding, lost our heads a bit. The desire was clear to see throughout the whole game. The change of structure we made at halftime worked well. We had a very good second half. That was the game analysis. The team knows that,” Tuchel said.

“The team is getting support. That’s my job and my conviction. We helped them with a change of structure last time out. We need to be a little more aggressive in our challenges. The team will continue to receive support, especially at a time when things are tough. The desire is clear to see. Tomorrow it’s about being there from the first minute.”

One thing that Tuchel wants to urge from fans is patience. Tension and anxiety within the stadium could start to smother the squad as it attempts to pull out a victory.

“Patience is required tomorrow. It’s about not getting frustrated, not losing our heads, not completely opening up. Losing our structure against Freiburg meant we faced a lot of counter-attacks. We don’t have any time to lose. We have 90 minutes. We can’t wait to attack. Time is on Lazio’s side. We need a mix of cool heads and emotion. You should be able to see from the start that we want to score goals,” Tuchel said.

