Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio (Champions League)

For Bayern Munich, it is all or nothing.

By CSmith1919
SC Freiburg - Bayern Munich Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

In a season that has been marred by controversy and inconsistent play, Bayern Munich will try to take one last chance at salvaging things in the Champions League against Lazio.

With a win, there will be hope for the Bavarians to at least have a chance to win something this season. With a loss, though, gloom and doom could reign supreme. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at where the tie stands and how each team has played in their recent match entering the game.
  • What a win means for Bayern Munich...and what a loss signals to the team and fans alike.
  • A look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup options and a guess at how Tuchel might sent out his starting XI.
  • A prediction on the match.

