Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio (Champions League)

In a season that has been marred by controversy and inconsistent play, Bayern Munich will try to take one last chance at salvaging things in the Champions League against Lazio.

With a win, there will be hope for the Bavarians to at least have a chance to win something this season. With a loss, though, gloom and doom could reign supreme. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where the tie stands and how each team has played in their recent match entering the game.

What a win means for Bayern Munich...and what a loss signals to the team and fans alike.

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup options and a guess at how Tuchel might sent out his starting XI.

A prediction on the match.

