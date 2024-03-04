Martín Demichelis has a sense of “belonging” at Bayern Munichbut will stay at River Plate — for now

Oh, the names do keep coming.

Now that Bayern Munich has announced that the club and current head coach Thomas Tuchel will part ways in the summer, the wheel of names keeps turning up more and more candidates for the job. The latest: recent Bayern II coach Martín Demichelis.

Having a strong connection to Bayern and currently doing fairly well with Argentinian club River Plate, the former Bayern and Manchester City player was asked about the situation at Bayern. The implication was fairly obvious: Would he consider a move to Bayern?

Demichelis’ answer, speaking to TNT Sport Argentina and captured by @iMiaSanMia, was...diplomatic.

“I was never in a hurry. I’m immensely happy at River, I tried to prepare as much as possible for this opportunity. I’m very focused on everything here. Everyone knows the sense of belonging I have with Bayern Munich — I played there for 8 years, worked as a coach and a club ambassador. But I’m at River now and I love being here. I think we will have a great 2024,” he said.

As Demichelis alluded to, he has a history of being a coach at Bayern, starting off as U-19 head coach in 2019 before taking joint control of Bayern’s U-23 side at the latter stages of the 2020/21 season, with the club suffering an unfortunate relegation from the 3. Liga that same season. He stayed until late 2022, when he finally got his UEFA Pro coaching license and immediately switched to River Plate, where he still is. Considering how young Demichelis’ coaching career is, perhaps both parties would be best served letting Demichelis develop at his own pace instead of expecting him to be ready to coach Bayern by this summer.

Looking for an in-depth preview of the Lazio game? Should Thomas Tuchel be sacked if Bayern lose — and who should replace him if he does? What about Alphonso Davies’ contract situation? We discuss all that and more in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

