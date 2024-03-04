Thomas Müller rallies the troops ahead of Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in Champions League do-or-die match

Count on Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Müller to always know what to say.

After the Bavarians slinked to a shock 1-0 result in the first leg of its Champions League Round of 16 tie with SS Lazio, Müller immediately put on an indifferent posture, declaring the deficit a normal thing to overcome.

Now that the second leg is here the message is the same. What, me worry? Not Thomas.

“I’ve had the upcoming home game against Lazio in my mind for two and a half weeks. It’s not an empty phrase when I say that Champions League evenings at home in Munich were and are always something special,” Müller said ahead of Tuesday’s match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Before I became a player, I was a fan. On these evenings, when everything is at stake in decisive knockout games, this tension is palpable for everyone — regardless of whether you are a fan or a player.

“The situation on Tuesday is clear: we are one goal behind. But it’s a doable task. I am convinced that we will march like the fire brigade. It will also be important that we remain disciplined despite our desire for action. The scoreboard doesn’t care whether we score our goals right at the start or in the middle of the second half.”

Bayern Munich may be going down, down in an earlier round this year in the Champions League. But if that happens it will not be without a fight.

