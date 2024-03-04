Lothar Matthäus touts Bayern Munich legend to replace Thomas Tuchel for the season

Could this be curtains for Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel?

The 50-year-old manager, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain, is already on the outs at the end of the year. But an early Champions League exit — or poor league performances — may just lead the club’s bosses to wonder why they are bothering to wait.

One problem: the lack of an immediate replacement. Bayern alum and Sky Sport pundit Lothar Matthäus has an idea, though: the Tiger himself, Hermann Gerland.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Lothar Matthäus suggests Hermann Gerland as interim coach for the rest of the season: “I can imagine Hermann Gerland, who is popular everywhere at Bayern and is not only a big name among the players, but also in the entourage of the club. He would bring the team together as a unit. If all eleven players show what they can as a team, then they will be one of the favourites to win the Champions League He is someone who can unify the team, motivate them, give the players the self-confidence they need to perform. You now need someone who can bring calm. Garland is the ideal man for three months. He knows the team and knows almost all the players personally” [Sky90]

Gerland worked with former Bayern coach Hansi Flick in his time with the Bavarians and with Germany. If the 69-year-old is willing and able? Who else could Bayern get — former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær?

