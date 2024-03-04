Bayern Munich players determined to push for Champions League turnaround on Tuesday

For three straight years since winning it all in Lisbon in 2020, Bayern Munich have tasted Champions League bitterness — losing in the quarter-finals each time, to Paris Saint-Germain, then Villarreal, and last year to Manchester City.

This time, the Bavarians are facing an uphill climb just to get out of the Round of 16.

Bayern will be put to the test on Tuesday when they welcome Serie A’s SS Lazio, who currently hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage over the German Rekordmeister.

FCBayern.com captured the sense of determination in a Bayern squad that is, in all honesty, adrift in crisis. Head coach Thomas Tuchel is on the outs, Bayern’s league form is up and down, and the goals keep leaking in — the last time Bayern made a clean sheet was on January 24 vs. Union Berlin.

And the scoring has been hard to come by, too.

“We have to create a lot of chances and give 100 percent. When we get the chances, we have to score,” attacking wunderkind Jamal Musiala said simply.

Musiala provided a scintillating goal at the weekend at Freiburg, and is not the only Bayern youngster putting in strong shifts. 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlović has become the new jewel of Bayern’s midfield under Tuchel, and he knows as well as anyone how much the team needs to raise its level.

“We’re a strong team and are completely motivated to get to the quarter-finals,” Pavlović said. “We’ll throw everything at it.”

Added defender Eric Dier, who has just arrived from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur: “It’s the best competition in the world. Every chance to play in the Champions League is an incredible opportunity.”

Can Bayern prove they mean it after a series of sloppy and lifeless performances? That is surely the challenge before them now.

“It’s about energy, about mentality, about the hunger, how bad we want it. We have the quality to turn this thing around,” concluded star left-back Alphonso Davies — who could be in his last campaign for Bayern before heading for the bright lights of Real Madrid.

Can Bayern send off this 2023/24 side with a famous Champions League finish? It is time to put the pedal to the metal.

