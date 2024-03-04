Report: Xabi Alonso deal “complicated”, Bayern Munich eyeing two-time Dutch Coach of the Year

Bayern Munich may want Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso to replace Thomas Tuchel next season, but maneuvers for the Spaniard — now one of football’s hottest coaching commodities — are reportedly proving to be a barrier.

Accordingly, a new name has popped up from an unexpected corner, as reported in Abendzeitung. It is Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, currently captaining the ship for the 2nd-placed team in the Eredivisie — as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Xabi Alonso remains Bayern’s priority, but the club now believes a deal for the Spaniard is extremely complicated. Bayern are now considering a new, surprising alternative: Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot, who was named Coach of the Year in the Netherlands in 2022 and 2023 and stands for high pressing, transition and attractive football. The Dutchman could be an option should a deal for Alonso fall through [@_kochmaximilian, @Abendzeitung]

The 45-year-old has been in place at Feyenoord since 2021. In his first two full seasons he guided De Stadionclub to 3rd- and 1st-placed finishes.

At one time Bayern was rumored to be looking at Ajax’s Erik ten Hag (now at Manchester United) before eventually poaching a Bundesliga rival in Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig. Could the tables turn this time — with the Bavarians failing to land Xabi but dipping into the Eredivisie pool for a top coaching candidate?