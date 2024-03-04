Bavarian Podcast Works S6E34: Does Bayern Munich stand a chance against Lazio? + Should Tuchel be fired in case of a loss? + Alphonso Davies’ contract discussed

After that devastating draw to SC Freiburg on Friday, Bayern Munich are in a very dark place. The Bundesliga is all but gone, which leaves only the Champions League as the sole chance of silverware this season. Unfortunately, the team is carrying a 1-0 deficit from the first leg into this week’s game versus Lazio, and it’s hard to see how the players will bounce back. Where will things go from here?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following:

What are the chances that Bayern Munich progress to the Champions League quarter-finals?

How does this current edition of Bayern stack up against Lazio?

Would Thomas Tuchel bench Thomas Müller for a recently returned Leroy Sané? Should he?

More lineup options and how they stack up — Kimmich vs Laimer, Guerreiro vs Davies, De Ligt vs Dier, etc.

Should the board keep Thomas Tuchel if he loses to Lazio? What’s the point in sacking him?

Looking at potential interim solutions.

The issue with Xabi Alonso — why it could all go wrong for Bayern Munich.

Alternatives to Xabi discussed, including Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, and more.

Cyler finally snaps and suggests Xavi as a potential coaching option.

INNN explains why Thomas Müller would bench Thomas Müller if he became coach (yeah the pod went off the rails a bit).

The Alphonso Davies contract situation is a travesty.

What Davies’ contract issues say about the people in charge of Bayern Munich right now.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @BavarianPodcast @TheBarrelBlog, @BFWCyler, @bfwinnn, and more.