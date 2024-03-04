Max Eberl refuses to overrule Thomas Tuchel on Bayern Munich lineup decisions

Bayern Munich has been subject to constant conflict between management and the coaching staff over the past few years. Both sides have drawn blood but ultimately been removed as well. The latest victim will be Thomas Tuchel who will depart this summer after an unsuccessful season.

The sporting director is responsible for transfers and contracts and the coach is responsible for, well, coaching. But only a fool would believe that each party can effectively stay in their own lane, especially when things are trending downward.

“Actually there is a clear separation of tasks,” said new sporting director Max Eberl in a recent interview. “That’s the most basic thing between an official and a coach. There’s no getting away with it, definitely not.”

It’s unclear whether Eberl is marking his own territory or making it clear that he doesn’t want to interfere with the next coaching hire’s locker room. But the key point in Eberl’s interview is that he realizes the best solution is a meeting of the minds where both management and the coach openly discuss their plans.

If both sides can stay aligned, then they can spend more time filling up the trophy cabinet rather than complaining to the media about everybody else being wrong.