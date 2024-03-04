Daily Schmankerl: Did Jamal Musiala reject new deal from Bayern Munich in favor of Premier League move? Liverpool, Manchester City could be frontrunners; Maurizio Sarri worried about Lazio’s fatigue; Harry Kane considering return to Spurs?; and MORE!

Now...before we begin, it is the English media.

With that disclaimer out of the way, has Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala rejected a new deal from the club in favor of a move to England?

One report is indicated as much and it has Manchester City and Liverpool as the most interested parties:

Jamal Musiala has rejected a new deal at Bayern Munich as he targets a summer move to the Premier League. Manchester City and Liverpool, as Daily Star Sport revealed last month, head the queue for Musiala. Both English clubs made recent scouting trips to watch the German international against Bayer Leverkusen. At that time Bayern’s £150,000-a-week new contract offer for midfielder Musiala was still on the table. But it is understood he has since informed the Bundesliga giants he will not be signing it – fuelling speculation he will leave the club in July. City were made aware of that decision last week and are increasingly confident of winning the battle for the much-coveted Musiala, who turned 21 last week. But Liverpool are not the only English outfit threatening Pep Guardiola’s plans to secure the services of the playmaker, capped 25 times by Germany. Chelsea are also showing a strong interest in their one-time youth product. They are expected to enter the equation as soon as the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Should we believe it? Well, it is not inconceivable given his roots in England and the massive platform that the EPL offers.

Will it happen? That is less certain, but it should make Bayern Munich fans experience at least a little discomfort.

It could be argued that Musiala always viewed Bayern Munich as a stepping-stone move to vault himself on the European scene — a task that would have been extremely difficult as a Chelsea side that always seems to be in flux and full of veterans.

With a contract through 2026, Bayern Munich likely has bigger fish to fry before it needs to really address Musiala’s situation, but the club also knows that the Germany international will have plenty of suitors when the time comes.

So...it is not out of the realm of possibility that Bayern Munich approached Musiala with a new deal and that he rejected it. With the club such a mess at the moment, there would be no reason for Musiala to ink a new deal at this time — the future is anything, but certain. However, this is also not the first time we have heard that Musiala would pursue a move back to England.

In the end, this is not a big deal at the moment, but could be yet another Alphonso Davies-type situation for the club to deal with at this time next season. One other interesting subplot to this story does involve Davies, who is reported to be Musiala’s best friend on the squad. If Davies leaves this summer, Musiala could be planning to follow suit in the near future.

If Bayern Munich gets wind that Musiala wants to leave — and will leave — expect the club to make a full-court press on Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

It is a tough time of the season for all clubs, and Lazio’s Mauricio Sarri can see that his team is beat up mentally and physically heading into its Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich:

Maurizio Sarri explains his squad rotation against Milan ahead of the Champions League trip to Bayern Munich and why he took the team out to dinner. ‘There is physical and mental fatigue.’ This opening fixture of the Serie A Week 27 round is played this evening so that the Biancocelesti can have time to prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16. They won the first leg 1-0 and take that lead to Germany against Bayern Munich. “The team had an uninterrupted run of games, so clearly there is physical and mental fatigue, we had to make different choices tonight,” Sarri told DAZN. The coach hints that the choice of Taty Castellanos upfront and Matias Vecino in midfield might be signals about his plans for the upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. “Rest is forced, the lads were showing signs of fatigue. We had to rush the return, as Vecino and Zaccagni are not 100 per cent fit, but we needed to give some other players time off.” Sarri took the whole team out to dinner this week in a team-building exercise, though he insists it was just an attempt to take some of the pressure off. “I realised the need for this team to train less. So rather than a double session, we had a single one and then went out to dinner.

At the end of the winter transfer window, Bayern Munich considered taking a run at Chelsea FC attacker Mykhailo Mudryk, but a move did not come to fruition. However, Arsenal FC might take a run at investing some time into the player, who is considered to be a project:

Arsenal could also make a fresh play to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, who has underwhelmed since joining Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk last season. Juventus are also keen on the Ukrainian, while Bayern Munich had an enquiry knocked back during the January window.

Bayern Munich travelled to SC Freiburg and looked like it was still asleep on the bus for the first part of the game, but after a furious comeback, the Bavarians once again failed to complete the mission as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

There is plenty to talk about regarding this contest, so let’s not waste any more time:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

The first 25 minutes were painful, but somehow Bayern Munich rebounded.

Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala stepped in when plays needed to be made.

Manuel Neuer showed that he still has it.

Joshua Kimmich looked irate when he was removed from the match.

A lapse in Bayern Munich’s defending once again reared its ugly head.

What now?

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has had a very strong, productive campaign.

However, his playing style has not wholly meshed with the type of striker that Bayern Munich has traditionally wanted. When Kane operates in the box, he is extremely effective. When Kane morphs into in a central midfielder, the attack often gets out of whack.

Now, there are rumors that Kane could be looking at a return-trip home — and Tottenham Hotspur could be there for it:

The possibility of Harry Kane returning to Tottenham is on the table if his plans with Bayern Munich do not go as expected, according to Tottenham Hotspur News. Despite his outstanding performance with the Bavarians, the English captain still feels there are unfinished business in England and with his former club. The saga of Kane’s transfer to Bayern was long and finally settled for a significant sum. Although he has shone with 31 goals in all competitions, Bayern runs the risk of ending the season without trophies, which could be a determining factor in Kane’s decision. If Kane concludes the season without titles, he may consider returning to Tottenham. Daniel Levy confirmed a buyback clause in Kane’s contract with Bayern, which provides the possibility of his return if the player so wishes. Interest from Manchester United also adds to the equation, but Kane could feel he has unfinished business in England and with Spurs in particular. The possibility of becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer could also influence his decision. Although Kane seems happy at Bayern, football is unpredictable and everything can change. However, it remains to be seen whether Levy will activate the buyback clause, considering the cost it would entail. Other clubs, such as Chelsea, are also interested, but Tottenham hope to have a chance if Kane decides to return. For now, the forward is focused on achieving success with Bayern, which could put any speculation about his future on the back burner.

While Kane’s inaugural season in Germany went far from how it was planned to go, it still would seem unlikely that he jumps ship just yet.

With how many changes have happened at Bayern Munich, though, maybe Kane does feel a little unsettled about the immediate future?

It would be shocking, but not totally impossible.

It appears as if Zinedine Zidane is not all that keen on a move to Manchester United:

Zinedine Zidane has no interest in managing in England and so is expected to turn down an offer from Manchester United should one arrive. The Frenchman had been tipped to replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout.

Former Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo has liked his time with FC Barcelona and wants to stay with the club:

Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo wants to turn his loan with Barcelona into a permanent deal but the Catalan side only intend to pay between €15m and €20m to sign him from Manchester City.

The news cycle surrounding Bayern Munich is wild at the moment.

