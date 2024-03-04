Watch: Thomas Tuchel on Jamal Musiala, and will the real Bayern Munich please stand up?

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has had trouble finding his trademark magic touch of late — but head coach Thomas Tuchel is not worried.

Bambi, as the Bayern youngster is known among his teammates, finally broke through with a dazzling goal against SC Freiburg on Friday that would have been the winner for the Bavarians if not for a failed throw-in defense late in the game.

For Tuchel, it was another strong display from Musiala after last week’s RB Leipzig match, and the youngster’s form ebbed and flowed with the team’s over the course of two uneven halves at Freiburg.

“Everything’s fine,” Tuchel said of Musiala in his post-match interview with ESPN sideline reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt, who suggested that the Bayern youngster has been dipping in and out of form since the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. “It’s normal in this kind of age where you have some periods where it’s easier, and maybe sometimes tough.”

Thomas Tuchel on Jamal Musiala and what’s needed in Bayern’s game against Lazio.



Season defining? “Yes. Maybe.” @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/NG1nurE5zn — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) March 1, 2024

If the embattled — and outgoing — Bayern coach is buckling under the pressure of the current situation, he is not showing it. Heading into a crucial match against Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16, where Bayern trail 0-1 on aggregate after the first leg, Tuchel pointed out that his team has shown many faces — and it is now about choosing which to focus on.

Glass half empty, or half full?

“We have to decide if we focus on the first half hour in our meeting, or the last sixty minutes,” Tuchel continued. “Which is our face? If we are honest, both...in too many games this season. We will analyze it, we will not lose our head, and we will push the team against Lazio.”

