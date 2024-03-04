Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane hoping to lead England to Euro title

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane desperately wants to win trophies.

Club? Country? He wants them all.

With Bayern Munich still in the hunt for the Bundesliga and Champions League, Kane could be looking to secure his own personal treble if he can help lead England to a championship in the Euros — which, of course, are being held in Germany this summer.

“Yeah it’s pretty strange because it’s all come at a similar time. Of course (England) came close in the last Euros so we all have that bit between our teeth. As always it’s hard to win international tournaments, but we’re in a good place,” Kane told BBC Sport (as capture dby @iMiaSanMia). “We’ve been building nicely and have a good mix between young and experienced players, so the expectation is to go far. Hopefully Germany will be the country where we finally win a major tournament.”

After not winning a trophy for so long, Kane has the possibility to bring home three this season. Can he do it?