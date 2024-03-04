Sven Ulreich happy with Bayern Munich, not opposed to role with club when he retires

Sven Ulreich started this season off in a very important role for Bayern Munich as Manuel Neuer was out of commission.

Ulreich proved his mettle during that time and earned a new deal from the club — even if his action is all found on the training pitch these days.

“I’m happy I was able to extend my contract at FC Bayern for another year. I’m enjoying going to Säbener Straße every day. And privately we’re settled here as a family. I think we’ll also stay here after my career. Our kids were born here. Munich has become our home,” Ulreich told kicker’s Georg Holzner and Mario Krischel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I still feel good and fit, I’m enjoying my tasks here. I’m looking from year to year. I don’t see myself wanting to retire in the near future.”

When asked if he might consider a different role with the club after he retires, Ulreich said he was open to it.

“Of course. There has to be interest from both sides, but I can imagine that. We’ll have to see in which role — I’m not ruling out anything,” said Ulreich.