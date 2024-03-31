Bayern Munich advances to the DFB-Pokal Frauen final

Bayern Munich faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Semifinals of the DFB-Pokal der Frauen on Sunday at the Bayern Campus. The Easter day festivities got going quickly, when in the second minute, Frankfurt conceded a penalty. Originally given as a corner, the referee crew must have quickly discussed the play — a Bayern cross that hit a Frankfurt defender’s outstretched arm from short range — and overturned the original call to give a penalty. Georgia Stanway stepped up and buried the shot to give Bayern a lead in the fourth minute.

The lead did not last long, as Eintracht took over the game shortly after going down. In the 18th minute, Geraldine Reuteler equalized with an impressive goal from just outside the box.

From then on, the match went forward without any significant action. Although both teams had decent chances, neither side could break the deadlock on either side of halftime. Even 30 minutes of extra time was not enough for either team to find a goal and the match required a penalty shootout to decide who would face VfL Wolfsburg in the finals.

Bayern keeper Maria “Mala” Grohs — who has 13 league clean sheets and has only conceded five goals in league play yet was left out of the National Team — stepped up even bigger in penalty kicks. She saved the first three penalties taken by Frankfurt, allowing only one. Stanway stepped up first for Bayern and went the same way she went on her opening goal, but went too wide and banged it off the post. Fortunately, Sydney Lohmann, Magdeline Eriksson, and Penille Harder netted their shots to advance 3-1 on penalties.

Bayern will face Wolfsburg in the Final on May 9 at the Rhein-Energie-Stadion in Köln. Bayern will be looking to win the DFB-Pokal der Frauen for just the second time in their third final appearance. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg are looking for their tenth Pokal in a row and eleventh overall.