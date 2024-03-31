Thomas Tuchel reflects on starting Jamal Musiala against Borussia Dortmund

It wouldn’t be a Bayern Munich defeat if Thomas Tuchel wasn’t thinking out loud after the defeat against Borussia Dortmund. In what could have probably been spared as a commentary, Tuchel pulled out a logic worthy of the movie Inception to justify his team selection.

“Jamal was extremely tired after he came back from the national team. We considered starting him on the bench and bringing him on, but he was determined to start because he was on a very good run.” added Tuchel (via @MiaSanMia) after the game. “You could see that he struggled physically. But well, in retrospect, you’re always wiser. If we didn’t start him and lost, it would’ve been said, ‘How come he didn’t start?’”

Reflecting on that logic, it really sounds a lot like Tuchel has been caught second-guessing his choices while still trying to stay by them. One would think that a world-known football coach with his credentials, being paid tens of millions of euros, would know for sure when to play a tired player or rotate. Well, apparently, that is not a given, and fresh from having rightfully accused the team of lacking the footballing basics in the defeat, it necessarily begs the question if the coaching team is also lacking the coaching basics altogether.

