Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says Bayer Leverkusen comeback dampened mood ahead of Borussia Dortmund loss

Bayern Munich lacked motivation against Borussia Dortmund.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In what became very evident not long after the opening tap, Bayern Munich was deflated entering its 2-0 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

The Bavarians looked unfocused and unmotivated from the get-go and had trouble getting anything of significance startedi n the contest. Before the match, Thomas Tuchel indicated that things might not be okay just ahead of kickoff.

“We had a little dampener in our mood with the result in Leverkusen. (A defeat for Leverkusen) would have been a nice setting for us and the spectators today,” Tuchel told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Now, there is an even more sizable gap between the Bavarians and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table — and VfB Stuttgart could be within a point of Bayern Munich for second place:

