Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says Bayer Leverkusen comeback dampened mood ahead of Borussia Dortmund loss

In what became very evident not long after the opening tap, Bayern Munich was deflated entering its 2-0 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

The Bavarians looked unfocused and unmotivated from the get-go and had trouble getting anything of significance startedi n the contest. Before the match, Thomas Tuchel indicated that things might not be okay just ahead of kickoff.

“We had a little dampener in our mood with the result in Leverkusen. (A defeat for Leverkusen) would have been a nice setting for us and the spectators today,” Tuchel told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Now, there is an even more sizable gap between the Bavarians and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table — and VfB Stuttgart could be within a point of Bayern Munich for second place:

The gap to Leverkusen is now 13 points with 7 games to play. Stuttgart could be back within one point of Bayern with a win tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0VFfdJEVHg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 30, 2024

