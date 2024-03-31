 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Müller agrees with Joshua Kimmich’s assessment of Bayern Munich’s 0-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund

Glum and blah.

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
*wet raspberry
Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich just dropped one of the worst performances of the season, losing 0-2 to Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians had no way past the Yellow Wall and for the most part was struggling to score a goal; Harry Kane thought he did but was ruled out by VAR for being offside. Joshua Kimmich said that the team were sluggish, lacked intensity, had no passion, and Thomas Müller agrees:

Stuttgart can now close the gap to Bayern should they win their game in hand, while Bayer Leverkusen’s lead at the top is now 13 points. With the Bundesliga seemingly out of sight already, it looks like Bayern’s only chance at a trophy this season is the Champions League. Not that they’re going to win that one, either.

