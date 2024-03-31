Thomas Müller agrees with Joshua Kimmich’s assessment of Bayern Munich’s 0-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich just dropped one of the worst performances of the season, losing 0-2 to Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians had no way past the Yellow Wall and for the most part was struggling to score a goal; Harry Kane thought he did but was ruled out by VAR for being offside. Joshua Kimmich said that the team were sluggish, lacked intensity, had no passion, and Thomas Müller agrees:

Thomas Müller on Kimmich's criticism of the team's attitude: "We didn't have that power play, that intensity. You couldn't see it in our eyes." [@altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/we1QoK8ZsD — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 30, 2024

Stuttgart can now close the gap to Bayern should they win their game in hand, while Bayer Leverkusen’s lead at the top is now 13 points. With the Bundesliga seemingly out of sight already, it looks like Bayern’s only chance at a trophy this season is the Champions League. Not that they’re going to win that one, either.

