“Congratulations to Leverkusen”— Thomas Tuchel gives up on the Bundesliga title after defeat to Dortmund

Bayern Munich has not only lost to bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in an uninspiring fashion, but has lost the Bundesliga title as well.

In reality, the league’s been as good as wrapped up for several matchdays. However, Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel has now lost any sense of hope that his team will miraculously be crowned Bundesliga champions for the twelfth consecutive season, stating, “Congratulations to Leverkusen,” after the night’s loss (@iMiaSanMia).

As captured by Sky Sports (via @iMiaSanMia) Tuchel defeatedly spoke about the team’s poor display, saying, “Overall it wasn’t a high-level game. It was an average game. Unfortunately, we had a lack of speed and passion. We thought in the past few weeks that we wouldn’t get to this point again, that we would give away a game like that. We had something completely different in mind, but we just couldn’t get it done.”

It’s incredibly disappointing to see Bayern taking steps back, but it’s not that surprising. Yes, Bayern had played well in their three matches prior to the Dortmund game, but those “strong” performances were against two of the worst three clubs in the league in Mainz and Darmstadt, and the other was against a struggling Lazio side who recently sacked their manager.

Bayern’s only chance at silverware this season is in the Champions League. The team better turn things around quickly if they’re to have any hope of beating Arsenal FC.

