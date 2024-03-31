Thomas Tuchel has a plan to reinvigorate a frustrated Leroy Sané after Bayern Munich’s loss to Dortmund

It has been 23 games since Leroy Sané has scored a goal for Bayern Munich.

Yes, you read that right, 23 GAMES.

While it hasn’t been all bad from Sané during his goal drought, the winger is nowhere near the level he’s capable of.

Sané was visibly frustrated when he was subbed off the pitch in the sixty-third minute in Bayern’s 2-0 loss to Dortmund, and rightly so. His team wasn’t operating effectively and he seemed well aware that, despite his efforts, he had failed to have the impact he desired.

After the match, head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked how he planned to get Sané back on track and responded by saying, “With training, training, training and with support. There’s no other way. But of course he’s frustrated. He also knows these stats. He knows what he expects of himself and what we expect of him. We decided to bring in new energy with three new players - and Leroy was frustrated, that’s no problem.” (via @iMiaSanMia)

Hard work and training might very well be the way to go, but it seems highly unlikely that Sané hasn’t been doing this already. The question of “when will Sané’s form come back” is a difficult one to answer, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Tuchel really knows.

With any luck, Sané will have shifted gears by the time Bayern’s Champions League clash with Arsenal roles around, however unlikely that may seem.

Looking for more game analysis or do you just want to enjoy our suffering? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in detail! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

