Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller concedes in the disappointment of defeat; title chances unrealistic

This Bayern Munich team has had its fair share of ups and downs in the last couple of seasons. Even through that, there has always been that one undefeated voice of hope in the team—that never-surrender embodiment of the Mia San Mia that has always kept their heads up. Still, the latest performance in the defeat against Borussia Dortmund was too much ever for him, our very own Thomas Müller.

“We are really disappointed with our performance.” stated Müller (via @MiaSanMia) after the defeat. “The international break didn’t seem to have done us good, with the side note that we noticed Leverkusen scored a last-minute winner again when we thought they were finally dropping points. That was a small setback for us. But that’s not really an excuse. We had problems in our game. Dortmund played well, they weren’t all great, but they deserved to win. That’s disappointing. That wasn’t what we were building up to before the international break.”

Reflecting on the very slim title chances, he added further: “I’m not a math teacher, but I know it’s mathematically still possible. But if we’re honest, it’s unrealistic. We have to perform on the pitch.” (via @MiaSanMia)

It sure is bitter to see the always-feisty Thomas concede like this, even though it was to be expected, as Müller always has had a way of exactly reflecting the feelings of the fanbase. Today was no different. If you felt powerless and unmotivated while watching that game, maybe there is some comfort in knowing that you were not alone.

Undeniably, changes are needed next season, but here is to the hope that they will be swift and successful, so that a Bavarian living legend like Müller can still be a part of, in what is expected to be the last season of his career.

