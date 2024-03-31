Bayern Munich exec Max Eberl laments “lack of energy, lack of will” in Der Klassiker loss

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl saw what many fans did as the Bavarians folded in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund — a team that was thoroughly unmotivated and lacked focus.

To be clear, there was not much redeeming about the defeat and Eberl knew it.

“There was too little energy, too little will — everything we want to see was not enough today. We know that the boys have the quality, but they also have to show it on the pitch. Playing against Dortmund has to be special — and we didn’t show that today. We played an average game today. We have to do our homework and win our games,” Eberl told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We should represent Bayern Munich as we should. Next week an uncomfortable task awaits us in Heidenheim. Everyone at Bayern has to be aware of the shirt they’re wearing. (Heidenheim) also has to be a preparation for Arsenal.”

For the players, these remaining games are an audition in front of Eberl. Based on the result and effort against BVB, perhaps some of the team might not want to get too comfortable in Bavaria.

