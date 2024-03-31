Super Mats! Former Bayern Munich star Hummels reacts to a famous Der Klassiker win for Borussia Dortmund

Former Bayern Munich and — for the moment — former Germany star Mats Hummels put in one of the performances of the match in Saturday’s Der Klassiker win for Borussia Dortmund.

Hummels has not had many chances to get the better of Bayern since moving back to BVB several seasons ago. And in the midst of an uneven season for BVB, this was one to relish.

“It was a great team performance,” Hummels said after the match in comments captured by FCBayern.com. “We didn’t let them get the better of us. We could have done even better on the ball. Overall, we were much better than we have been here in recent years. As a team, we worked well together in defense. It was important that we put in another game like that here. For us, internally, it was a statement that we play proper football and that we can hold our own against top teams.”

Hummels was excluded in the March international call-ups to Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad, but after a showing like this, one has to figure the veteran has given the Germany boss something to think about ahead of EURO 2024.

