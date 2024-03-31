Borussia Dortmund finds Champions League form vs. Bayern Munich

You know how the script goes. Borussia Dortmund come to Bavaria riding any kind of form — high, low, or mixed — and inside the first half of the first half, concede a silly goal to Bayern Munich and fall off the rails.

Someone remind BVB winger Karim Adeyemi. The young German winger flipped the script upside down, collecting a brilliant through ball from Julian Brandt and clinically finishing to put Dortmund 1-0 up in just the 10th minute of Saturday’s edition of Der Klassiker.

And this time, Dortmund did not let up — completing a 2-0 win over Bayern, conceding just two shots on target in the process, and sinking Bayern’s hopes for a 12th straight Bundesliga title for good.

“We’re absolutely delighted and extremely satisfied. It was a deserved win,” enthused Dortmund head coach Edin Terzić after the match, in comments captured via FCBayern.com. “We realized that we had to be bold and also effective. To do that, you also need a bit of luck, which you equally have to work for. We could have scored the 2-0 earlier. Keeping a clean sheet is the basis for getting something here. It’s our fifth win in a row. Now come the exciting weeks. If we play like this, it’ll difficult to beat us. We showed our Champions League colors.”

While Dortmund’s domestic campaign is not anything special this year — hanging on for fourth place while fending off a challenge from RB Leipzig — the Black and Yellows are still finding ways to win in the UCL. That means another meeting between Dortmund and Bayern isn’t off the cards, either. They will just have to get to the Final.

But things are going in a good way now for BVB.

“Of course, we were able to train more intensively in the last two weeks and complete many sessions in a larger group,” said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl. “We made good use of that. You could see that today. I’m really pleased for the coach. We want to continue like this because we still have a lot to do. The match plan worked well. Everything worked well.”

