Thomas Tuchel disappointed with Bayern Munich’s “spirit”, “passion” — and the referees, too

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was not thrilled with his team’s effort during a 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel lamented the lack of “spirit” and “passion” from his squad — and the referees, too.

“We’re very disappointed with the way we played. We didn’t feel the team spirit and passion at any phase of the game, which is needed to win football matches. Overall, it was an average game and both teams didn’t have a good game, but we didn’t do enough and lacked the basics of football. We were also unlucky in some key moments like Harry’s chance in the 26th minute and Mats Hummels’ handball on the line,” Tuchel bemoaned (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel is in his personal homestretch of the season and also his Bayern Munich career. Will he go out giving fans something to remember — or will they be seeking to forget this period as quickly as they can?

Looking for more game analysis or do you just want to enjoy our suffering? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in detail! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!