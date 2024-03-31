Referee explains penalty, card decisions that went against Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund put in an impressive performance in Saturday’s 2-0 road victory over Bayern Munich but it was a Der Klassiker marred, in small part, by two controversial referee decisions.

Match referee Harm Osmers admitted fault on one of them — a Julian Ryerson foul on Bayern’s Jamal Musiala — and explained the other, a non-penalty decision after a ball ricocheted off the hand of BVB defender Mats Hummels.

“During the game, I was focused on [Emre] Can playing the ball. Ryerson’s action escaped me a bit, the focus wasn’t on it,” Osmers explained (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When I look at the images, I have to say it’s ‘dark yellow’. Unfortunately he got away with it. I also apologized to the player [Musiala] for that.”

But Osmers does not believe Ryerson — who scored the clinching second goal for BVB in the 83rd minute — should have been sent off for the challenge, which occurred shortly after the half-hour mark in the first half.

“He also touched the ball to some extent with the tip of his foot. I want to take a closer look at it, because the ‘brutality and pressure’ of the foul were not quite there. But it’s definitely a ‘dark yellow’,” he explained.

As for the Hummels incident — an excellent point-blank save of an Eric Dier header by the former Bayern man, who was imperious on the day — take a look:

Referee Harm Osmers says he didn't give a penalty following Hummels' handball because the ball deflected off his foot into his hand and was unintentional: "If the question is whether there was minimal contact with the hand, I would say there are definitely elements that suggest… pic.twitter.com/opn2vmbBdz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 30, 2024

“If the question is whether there was minimal contact with the hand, I would say there are definitely elements that suggest that it was not a penalty and that we cannot speak of intent. We can definitely confirm that,” Osmers explained.

