 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! If you're looking for some analysis or just want to enjoy our suffering, check out INNN's review of Bayern Munich's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund! Up on Spotify NOW!

Filed under:

Referee explains penalty, card decisions that went against Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

It was a contentious Der Klassiker.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund put in an impressive performance in Saturday’s 2-0 road victory over Bayern Munich but it was a Der Klassiker marred, in small part, by two controversial referee decisions.

Match referee Harm Osmers admitted fault on one of them — a Julian Ryerson foul on Bayern’s Jamal Musiala — and explained the other, a non-penalty decision after a ball ricocheted off the hand of BVB defender Mats Hummels.

“During the game, I was focused on [Emre] Can playing the ball. Ryerson’s action escaped me a bit, the focus wasn’t on it,” Osmers explained (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When I look at the images, I have to say it’s ‘dark yellow’. Unfortunately he got away with it. I also apologized to the player [Musiala] for that.”

But Osmers does not believe Ryerson — who scored the clinching second goal for BVB in the 83rd minute — should have been sent off for the challenge, which occurred shortly after the half-hour mark in the first half.

“He also touched the ball to some extent with the tip of his foot. I want to take a closer look at it, because the ‘brutality and pressure’ of the foul were not quite there. But it’s definitely a ‘dark yellow’,” he explained.

As for the Hummels incident — an excellent point-blank save of an Eric Dier header by the former Bayern man, who was imperious on the day — take a look:

“If the question is whether there was minimal contact with the hand, I would say there are definitely elements that suggest that it was not a penalty and that we cannot speak of intent. We can definitely confirm that,” Osmers explained.

Looking for more game analysis or do you just want to enjoy our suffering? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in detail! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 18 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works