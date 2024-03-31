Player ratings: Bayern Munich 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Like so many seasons during Bayern Munich’s record title run, this year’s Bundesliga race will end without much fanfare, the winner all but decided by April.

Only this time, it is Bayern Munich collapsing instead of keeping the pressure up on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who fought to the death and earned another late victory — this time over Hoffenheim — earlier on Saturday.

For Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, it is a flabbergasting result. Tuchel’s Bayern tenure is now bookended by completely opposite Der Klassiker results. In his first match as Bayern coach, on April Fools’ Day 2023, his arrival — plus the recent sacking of Julian Nagelsmann — seemed to galvanize the squad, who, under pressure, delivered a 4-2 trouncing of their biggest rivals.

A year later, it is Tuchel and Bayern both who look the fools. The manager is already sacked, confirmed to be leaving at the end of the season. The jolt that decision was meant to have brought to the team — and which, for a time, it seemingly did — has all but dissipated.

Now all that is left is dejected faces and a lame duck coach’s Champions League campaign. You never know. There is enough magic in this Bayern team yet to pull that off. But after the ups and downs of this season, and now this humbling at the hands of BVB, is there belief still in Bavaria?

Here is how Bild rated Saturday’s show. Weigh in on the players’ — and coach’s — performances below the jump.

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Loading…

Looking for more game analysis or do you just want to enjoy our suffering? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in detail! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!