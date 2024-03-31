Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Real Madrid’s rumored offer for Alphonso Davies; Jamal Musiala’s influences; Victor Boniface to England?; Manchester City to lower asking price on João Cancelo; and MORE!

Bayern Munich had nothing in the tank.

Physically, mentally...there was nothing there to power the squad as it turned in an extremely disappointing performance against a completely average Borussia Dortmund side for a 2-0 loss.

Bayern Munich looked tried, flat, and unmotivated to take the pitch (maybe because of the Bayer Leverkusen result earlier in the day), but it made for bad football and BVB took advantage of the situation.

Here are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s start with Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI:

Here’s the squad for DER KLASSIKER! ⚪️#FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/X8jE8u6ktC — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) March 30, 2024

Everything went exactly as predicted on the Preview Show — and nope, that did not take much skill or even smarts to figure out the XI. Tuchel seemed willing to stick with the majority of what worked over the past three games, except for adding in Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies for Aleksandar Pavlović and Raphaël Guerreiro. Even with the returns of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, this was the right play for Tuchel...it just fell apart.

While it took a few minutes to feel each other out, Bayern Munich became the aggressor and Borussia Dortmund looked apprehensive very early on.

Karim Adeyemi put BVB on the scoreboard in the 11th minute on a goal that really should not have happened. A turnover from Thomas Müller, led to a quick counterattack that saw Adeyemi get a step on Matthijs de Ligt, whose positioning was not great. From there, Adeyemi hit a shot that should have been saved by Sven Ulreich. Three wrongs clearly do not make a right.

It should be noted that Kimmich was MIA on the play, too. The Bayern Munich wingers were not exactly tracking back with purpose either (really, for most of the first half). Overall, though, Kimmich did have a solid game...maybe the best of any Bayern Munich player.

Instead of a response, though, Bayern Munich seemed to lose a little confidence and focus.

Mats Hummels should have made it 2-0 when play opened up due to some lax positioning from Alphonso Davies, but he flubbed his attempt pretty badly, though. The former Bayern Munich defender was fantastic on the day and was easily the best player on the field.

Bayern Munich’s lapse made it seem like no one was on the same page as there were several needless miscues.

Kimmich is a fantastic attacking right-back when motivated to play the position. Defensively, though, Kimmich and Davies — together — left too much space on the field for counterattacks.

Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Laimer all did far too much dribbling into defenders during the first half.

Goretzka had a few brilliant moments, followed by a few silly pass attempts. In the end, it just was not good enough from him.

Musiala’s willingness to track back was really lacking.

Kane was very “meh” for a good chunk of the match. It seemed as if the Englishman was very pouty about the quality of service headed his way, but it is also possible that his ankle injury was still bothering him.

Davies has zero right foot. In the 50th minute, a half-decent right foot was all that prevented the game from potentially being knotted.

Ulreich had a massive save in the 52nd minute, so there is that.

Not sure whether I like the “Ski Instructor”-version Terzic or Hip, Young College Professor”-version Edin Terzić better.

Müller, Musiala, Sané, Kane were all subpar on the day. Tuchel brought in Coman, Gnabry, and Mathys Tel as a triple sub, given how poor the attacking group was. The coach left Kane on, but he probably should have rested him as well.

Bayern Munich missed Pavlović. Laimer had some moments of great hustle, but was also a trainwreck at times. You just need more than hustle out of that position.

Again, Hummels had a beast of a game. Germany might really need to think about a role for him on the squad for the EUROs.

The good part is that after Bayern Munich made subs, Coman kept the trend of dribbling into defenders going.

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson ended any hopes Bayern Munich had for a comeback in the 83rd minute with a perfectly placed shot for the 2-0.

What a miserable effort from Bayern Munich. This was the first time that Bayern Munich had lost to Borussia Dortmund at home since April of 2014.

Overall, Bayern Munich was off at every position and just did not seem mentally into the match. Tuchel’s pregame comments were indicative of how the team felt and played. It was just a lackluster effort in every aspect.

While Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are reportedly far apart on a financial agreement for a transfer of Alphonso Davies, one report leaked out what is — allegedly — Madrid’s latest offer — a €25 million proposal with another €5 million in potential bonuses:

Real Madrid are no strangers to utilising transfer targets’ contractual situation to their benefit and are eyeing the same approach for one of their prime targets for next summer, Alphonso Davies. The Merengues have been in regular contact with the players for a while now, with an agreement with the player apparently in place. The obstacle, however, has been the stiff resistance from Bayern Munich who insist on renewing Davies’ contract. According to the latest update from AS, Davies is very close to joining Real Madrid. An agreement with the player is in place, and while small details remain to be sorted, Davies’ entourage has given the green light. The only hurdle in his signing, however, is the agreement with Bayern Munich who still stay firm on their valuation of the player. Real Madrid are willing to offer €25 million for the star left-back, which could go up to €30 million. The Bavarians, however, stick to their €50 million price point.

Manchester United could be set to battle Bayern Munich in a pursuit of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez:

Manchester United are preparing a bid worth £51m to sign AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who is also a target for Bayern Munich if they lose Alphonso Davies.

Bayern Munich is back in action, but the news surrounding the club has exploded in recent days.

Transfer rumors, agent/front office squabbles, injuries, and just about everything in between have hit the news cycle and we are here to discuss it.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Assessing the players most likely to get a call into Germany for the EUROs and what the chances really are that any of them will convince Julian Nagelsmann before the deadline.

The agent for Alphonso Davies took Bayern Munich to task over its “ultimatum” to accept a new deal. Can this situation be saved or it already too far gone?

Looking at the most recent news on Bayern Munich’s coaching candidates.

Assessing the transfers rumors linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich and what that could mean for the futures of Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza?

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala says that he grew up trying to take pieces from the games of many players including Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

“I always watched a lot of games and then copied the tricks and skills that I saw in the game in the garden or on the street with my father or while playing football with friends. I always had fun doing it and that certainly helped me get my dribbling to a good level,” said Musiala.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface is drawing interest from England:

News Victor #Boniface: The 23 y/o striker has a big market in England. In addition, Bayer 04 has a concrete verbal inquiry for him from an unknown club from the Premier League.



➡️ But: Boniface is not actually for sale as they would like to keep him



➡️ If Leverkusen were to… pic.twitter.com/FdCs69N6cJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 26, 2024

News Victor #Boniface: The 23 y/o striker has a big market in England. In addition, Bayer 04 has a concrete verbal inquiry for him from an unknown club from the Premier League. ➡️ But: Boniface is not actually for sale as they would like to keep him ➡️ If Leverkusen were to be willing to talk at all, offers of more than 55 million euros would have to be made. Boniface, now back in training after an adductor surgery in January.

Bayern Munich’s time off is now over.

Germany faced off with a very strong team from the Netherlands in Frankfurt and won 2-1.

For Germany, this international break was extremely important and laid the groundwork for a new era with the national team.

Was it successful? Will Germany be able to make a run at winning a trophy this summer? Let’s take a look. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.

A rundown of the scoring and subs.

A look at what’s next? What might need to change? What might be the foundation for things moving forward?

Can Germany be a serious competitor at the EURO 2024 competition.

Manchester City has had a few headaches of late with João Cancelo and could be lowering the price on the outside-back, who is on loan at FC Barcelona:

Barcelona are confident of lowering Manchester City’s price tag for on-loan full-back Joao Cancelo to as little as £20m.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said the club is well-poised for its next phase under this new board.

“We are realigning the board around chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen, his deputy Michael Diederich and our board member for sport Max Eberl from July 1st. In the future, the committee will consist of three positions in order to be able to act even more efficiently and quickly with leaner structures. With Max Eberl and our sporting director Christoph Freund, we have two top people in the sporting area who have been working in football management for over two decades and know what to do,” said Hainer. “We also have a highly competent supervisory board with personalities such as Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as well as representatives from numerous important commercial companies. In terms of organization, we now see FC Bayern well equipped in such a way that we can look forward to the future with optimism.”