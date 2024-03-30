Match Awards for Bayern Munich’s painful 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich fell 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund after goals from Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson, as the Bayern team failed to score despite many attempts.

Dortmund came into the game guns blazing while Bayern, who started off well, looked demotivated and shattered after Adeymi’s shot hit the back of the net. Here are the match awards from the disaster class of a game:

Jersey Swap: Edin Terzic (or Mats Hummels)

Yes! Terzic’s Dortmund had a very clear tactical plan, that blocked Bayern’s passing lanes and targeted the areas of the pitch where Bayern were weak. A strong defensive display too, and a very effective pressing set-up prevented Bayern from looking too dangerous, and Dortmund dominated the play in the second half.

Hummels was crucial to their defense, prevented a goal, and was all-around just fantastic.

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

Honestly, this wasn’t anything spectacular from De Ligt. He was just better than the rest and did fairly okay. It helps that Alphonso Davies was really bad and Eric Dier wasn’t too spectacular either.

Der Fußballgott: Thomas Müller

Müller was not having his best day at all and even made quite a few mistakes in the first half. But the other choices are Konrad Laimer who was atrocious and baffling to watch; and Leon Goretzka, who was unable to make an impact with his presence in midfield and was easily dominated by Dortmund midfielders.

At least Müller made constant passes, helping Bayern retain the ball and make something of it, And when he went off, you could see the difference in the player’s mentality.

Der Bomber: Karim Adeyemi

Not a single Bayern player deserves this award. No, not even Harry Kane who scored an offside goal in the dying minutes. Leroy Sané was worse, Jamal Musiala failed to make any real impact. The subs, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman did okay, but failed to create or finish lethal chances.

This award belongs to Adeyemi, who was a burst of speed every time Dortmund was on the attack and even slotted the first goal home to give Dortmund the lead. Great performance.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich was the only ray of hope for Bayern throughout the game and perhaps the best player on the pitch. He dropped a masterclass as a right-back — not only creating incredible chances but also winning back balls and recovering possession.

He proved again why he is world-class as a right-back, and it is his best position on the pitch, where he needs to play more often.

The way he pinged balls into the box from impossible angles, creating a scoring chance for all our forwards tonight is reminiscent of his 2020 UCL run as a right back, even when he got the winning assist similarly.

Great game for Kimmich and certainly deserving of the coveted MOTM award.

