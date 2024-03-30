 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! If you're looking for some analysis or just want to enjoy our suffering, check out INNN's review of Bayern Munich's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund! Up on Spotify NOW!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 0-2 Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

INNN reviews another humiliating defeat in the Tuchel era.

By Ineednoname
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Well, that’s it then. Even the most optimistic Bayern Munich fan will concede that the the Bundesliga is gone now. After losing to Borussia Dortmund in an unexpected and humiliating fashion, it’s time to take stock of the season and what’s left to play for.

Here are our talking points from the game:

  • How this result isn’t surprising. You may remember this talking point from previous pods.
  • Harry Kane may have had his worst game in a Bayern shirt.
  • Why Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern lacks a foundation that lets them win.
  • Subbing Thomas Müller remains a grave mistake.
  • A player-by-player review of every single performance, including some highlights (Kimmich) and lowlights (Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané).
  • What is left to play for this season? How player mentality figures into it all.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @BavarianPodcast @TheBarrelBlog, @BFWCyler, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 11 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works