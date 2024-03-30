Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 0-2 Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Well, that’s it then. Even the most optimistic Bayern Munich fan will concede that the the Bundesliga is gone now. After losing to Borussia Dortmund in an unexpected and humiliating fashion, it’s time to take stock of the season and what’s left to play for.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How this result isn’t surprising. You may remember this talking point from previous pods.

Harry Kane may have had his worst game in a Bayern shirt.

Why Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern lacks a foundation that lets them win.

Subbing Thomas Müller remains a grave mistake.

A player-by-player review of every single performance, including some highlights (Kimmich) and lowlights (Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané).

What is left to play for this season? How player mentality figures into it all.

