Three Observations from Bayern Munich’s unexpected 0-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga

No matter what happens every season, Bayern Munich is almost always guaranteed one victory — a battering of Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. There was no way Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich would mess this one up, right? If there is one thing that has marked his tenure, it is convincing results against Borussia Dortmund. But, wait a second. Even a result against an average Dortmund side can no longer be expected. Here are our observations:

The Good — Joshua Kimmich

We are all well aware that Kimmich doesn’t exactly appreciate playing right-back — yet, he is brilliant playing in that position. If there was one good performance today, it was that of Kimmich. He is the best right back at Bayern, better than Noussair Mazraoui even perhaps. If Kimmich agrees to play right-back, Bayern would do well to hold on to him. He played some gorgeous crosses into the box today; Harry Kane owes him two assists.

While this is not necessarily a positive for today, Aleksandar Pavlović’s absence in midfield was truly felt. Konrad Laimer had a below par game and Leon Goretzka was not really sure of where he was supposed to be. It seems that the Bayern academy has indeed produced a gem.

Finally, it is nice to see Kingsley Coman back. His pace is important and it might be worth playing him ahead of an off-form Leroy Sané right now.

The Bad — Where do we start?

Let’s start with the midfield. It was so easy for an average Dortmund midfield with Emre Can, yes Emre Can, holding down the fort to cut through Bayern’s midfield. Good positional sense was lacking and experienced players like Thomas Müller, Harry Kane, and Konrad Laimer were losing the ball.

In the defense, Alphonso Davies seemed to be on a plane to Madrid in his mind. Up front, Leroy Sané’s attitude seemed to resemble that of the Sané we were used to before the first half of the season — frustrated. Sané, Jamal Musiala, Laimer and Harry Kane at times were all guilty of not passing when they should have, leaving Müller isolated. They isolated each other in a sense and Bayern’s attack remained stagnant. Once Müller went off, whatever small amount of cohesion there was up front went away with him.

The Ugly — Really, where do we start?

With Arsenal looming on the horizon, Bayern fans were probably hoping to see their team carry their good run of form from before the international break into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Champions League is after all the only trophy Bayern can win. Yet, perhaps because of Bayer Leverkusen winning against Hoffenheim with two very late goals, the mood in the Bayern camp seemed down. Half the team came out unmotivated onto the Allianz Arena in front of a packed home crowd in Der Klassiker. It seems that the chasm between the players and Thomas Tuchel continues to grow. It seems the players didn’t care.

And that is the most damning aspect of this defeat. Some Bayern fans left early but this time, it might have been warranted. Their team gave them so little to cheer about. There was so little heart. Bayern will have to play Arsenal soon without their fans in England. A very long two weeks awaits Bayern Munich and Bayern’s fans.

Looking for more game analysis or do you just want to enjoy our suffering? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in detail! Listen to it below or on Spotify.