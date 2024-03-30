Bayer Leverkusen might be freakin’ unstoppable

Bayer Leverkusen did again.

After falling behind 1-0 on a goal by Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier in the 33rd minute, Die Werkself went on a rampage.

And while it took until the 88th minute for Germany international Robert Andrich to knot the game at 1-1 and then for Patrik Schick to win it just five minutes later, it was hard to have any doubt in Bayer Leverkusen’s ability to come back and eventually win the match.

For the entirety of the second half, Xabi Alonso’s team was relentless and just applied massive amounts of pressure on Hoffenheim. While the visitors held strong until the very end and fought like hell, Bayer Leverkusen was a force that could not be stopped.

Just a day after killing the hopes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC fans alike, Alonso powered his boys to wiggle out of another jam and win a game. For Bayern Munich fans, it doubtedly feels like this:

As Bayern Munich’s hopes for another Bundesliga miracle continue to be crushed by the burgeoning juggernaut in Leverkusen, fans will likely have to turn their focus to the Champions League and the upcoming dates with Arsenal FC.

