Joshua Kimmich baffled with the team performance in the loss against Borussia Dortmund

It was one of the most passionless performances Allianz Arena has witnessed in the last decade. Bayern Munich’s loss against Borussia Dortmund, the first at Allianz Arena since April 2014, put any last hope of a late run for the Meisterschale to bed.

“I wonder how we can put in such a performance in a game like this. It’s completely inexplicable to me; it’s completely incomprehensible.” added Kimmich (via @MiaSanMIa) after the game. “In the second half, you had the feeling that nothing was at stake. It was like a friendly game. We players should go home and question ourselves. If we play like this, it will be difficult next week against Heidenheim and, of course, also in the Champions League.”

Indeed, in comparison to the France vs. Germany friendly match, there was little doubt that today’s performance was lacking everything that made the German national team win that game. With no bite, aggression, or desire to win, this Bayern team is up for an embarrassment in the Champions League tie against Arsenal if they don’t get their act together.

On the other hand, while having made a correct self-critical assessment of the team, Kimmich himself had a big hand on the opening goal, having left a giant hole on the right side of the defence and failing or refusing to track back immediately after the ball turnover. It would be nice from the third Bayern Munich captain to also make a note of these in game situations, which also heavily impacted the final outcome.

