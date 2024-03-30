Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich is still ten points behind Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table and face a massive Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Three points will be absolutely required to maintain even the slimmest of hopes at another Meisterschale at the end of the year. But for Thomas Tuchel and the squad, a Champions League tie vs. Arsenal beginning on April 9th looms ahead.

While Dortmund come in off a series of wins, the Bavarians have been in explosive form. However, injuries to key players — Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer — and an international break may have just interrupted some of the rhythm. Meanwhile another question looms too: will Julian Nagelsmann, who helmed Germany to a successful March run, return to succeed Tuchel at the Bayern sidelines next year?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.