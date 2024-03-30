Report: Bayern Munich accepting Xabi Alonso rejection, Julian Nagelsmann still in the picture

Top managerial prospect Xabi Alonso has now made it clear that he would like to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season amidst heavy links to both Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both of whom are actively in search of a replacement manager.

Now both clubs will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Per a recent update from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann are currently the frontrunners in the now-smaller circle of candidates to replace Tuchel:

FC Bayern have prepared for a rejection from Xabi #Alonso and therefore spoken with many candidates! ➡️ Bayern now has only a small circle of candidates left ‼️ Among them are De Zerbi and Nagelsmann! Rangnick has been discussed. He is valued, but currently not among the top choices - confirmed again! ➡️ Bayern would like to present the new coach in April. @SkySportDE

In addition to Nagelsmann, De Zerbi, and Rangnick, Zinedine Zidane has also been linked with succeeding Thomas Tuchel at Bayern. None, however, was more favored than Alonso.

Notably, Plettenberg reports it is Bayern’s aim to have decided on and presented the club’s new manager by some point in April, before the current season concludes. A decision could therefore be in place by the time Bayern hosts Arsenal FC at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.